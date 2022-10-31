Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees to…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The Concord area …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. W…
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, tempe…
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks wi…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should …