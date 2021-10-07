Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.