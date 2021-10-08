 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts