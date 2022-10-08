Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Concord, NC
