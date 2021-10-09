Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Concord, NC
