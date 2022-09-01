 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

