Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursda…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Concord folks…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a …
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…