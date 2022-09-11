Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.