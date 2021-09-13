Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot…