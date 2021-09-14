The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC
