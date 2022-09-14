Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.