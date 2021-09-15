Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.