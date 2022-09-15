Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.