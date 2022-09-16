Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.