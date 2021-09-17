The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Concord, NC
