Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 2…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 66-de…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Concord's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot…
For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot da…