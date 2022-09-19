 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

