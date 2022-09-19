The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
This evening in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sat…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …