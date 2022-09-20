The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sat…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks …