Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.