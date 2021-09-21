 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts