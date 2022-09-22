Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sat…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…