 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts