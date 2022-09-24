Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…