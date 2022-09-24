 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Concord, NC

Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

