Concord will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pre…
Concord's evening forecast: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to…