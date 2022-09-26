Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is mode…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for hi…
Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WS…