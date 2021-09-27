Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…
Concord's evening forecast: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.