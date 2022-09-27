Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Concord, NC
