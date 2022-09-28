Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.