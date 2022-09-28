 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

