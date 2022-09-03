Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.