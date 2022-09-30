Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 35 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Concord, NC
