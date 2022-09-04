 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Concord, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

