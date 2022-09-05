 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

