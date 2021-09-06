Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thundersto…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…