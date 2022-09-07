 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

