Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC
