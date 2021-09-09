Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.