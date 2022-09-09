Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The forec…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursda…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Concord folks…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a …