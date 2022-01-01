Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
