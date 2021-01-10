 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

