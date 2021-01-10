This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy da…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 d…