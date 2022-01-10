 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

