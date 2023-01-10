 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts