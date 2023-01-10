This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
