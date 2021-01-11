Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.