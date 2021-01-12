Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.