This evening in Concord: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
