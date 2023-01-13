For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for thi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds light and varia…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…