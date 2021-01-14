This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
