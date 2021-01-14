Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.