Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Wind…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degre…
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees toda…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It shou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.