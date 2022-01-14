 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

