For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
