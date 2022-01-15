 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Concord Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

