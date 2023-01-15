 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

