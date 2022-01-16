This evening's outlook for Concord: On and off snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
