Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
